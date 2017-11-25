Egypt mosque attack: President el-Sisi vows revenge as army launches offensive against militants

The Egyptian air force on Friday gunned down several militants and destroyed their vehicles, hours after over 230 worshippers were killed in a terrorist attack at a mosque in the country’s restive North Sinai region.

Army spokesperson Tamer el-Refai said in a statement that the air forces launched retaliatory attacks on terror hideouts in the surrounding area of North Sinai, killing militants and destroying vehicles used in the deadly attack.

He said arms and ammunition depots of the militants were also targeted.

At least 235 worshippers were killed and 109 others injured when heavily-armed militants bombed the al-Rowda mosque in Al-Arish city and opened fire on people attending Friday prayers.

Earlier, local media reports quoting sources in the security force said the army launched “immediate and wide” ground and air raids and two drones attacked two vehicles belonging to militants in Al-Resha village near el-Rouda village.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has vowed to respond forcefully after attackers killed at least 235 worshippers in a packed mosque in restive North Sinai province, the country’s deadliest attack in recent memory.

Al-Sisi declared three days of mourning would begin Saturday, the day after the gun and bomb assault on the Rawda mosque, roughly 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of the North Sinai capital of El-Arish.

In a televised speech the president pledged to “respond with brutal force”, adding that “the army and police will avenge our martyrs and return security and stability with force in the coming short period”.

In a statement later, he pledged to respond with “brutal force” against militants.

He had said that the “vile and treacherous” activity would not pass without a decisive punishment.

The Egypt government has announced three days of mourning.