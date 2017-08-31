Eric Trump suggests his father ‘tunes out’ criticism as it can lead to depression, suicide

One of US President Donald Trump’s sons has suggested his father “tunes out” criticism as it would lead to depression and suicidal thoughts.

During an interview on The Joe Pags Show, Eric Trump said “politics is the nastiest business I’ve ever seen”.

“It’s the media, the mainstream media, who does not want him to succeed. It’s government who does not want him to succeed… No matter what he does, he’s going to get hit, and listen, I think you have to tune it out. You obviously have to be tuned into it, but at the same time you have to take it all with a grain of salt.”

“If they weren’t talking about you, you wouldn’t be doing something right and it’s important to keep it in context, otherwise quite frankly you’d probably end up killing yourself out of depression,” Eric Trump said. “But he’s doing a great job.”

Eric Trump is executive vice president of development and acquisition for the Trump Organization.