‘Evil strikes again’: How newspapers covered the Barcelona terror attack 

Here’s how newspapers across the world covered the Barcelona terror attack.

world Updated: Aug 18, 2017 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Front pages of Spanish national, regional and sports newspaper dedicated to the Barcelona attack.
Front pages of Spanish national, regional and sports newspaper dedicated to the Barcelona attack.(AFP Photo)

A van veered onto a sidewalk and barrelled down a busy pedestrian zone Thursday in Barcelona’s picturesque Las Ramblas district, swerving from side to side as it mowed down tourists and residents and turned the popular European vacation promenade into a bloody killing zone.

Thirteen people were killed and 100 were injured, 15 of them seriously, in what authorities called a terror attack.

An article on the New York Times warned militants using an “ordinary car” as a deadly weapon -- a signature method developed by the Islamic State group. “Even though the automotive terrorist attacks of the past two years are far rarer than accidents, they are a warning that a driver can wield the ordinary car as a weapon,” wrote Amanda Taub.

Another piece on The Guardian echoed the same point: There is no skill needed to drive a vehicle into a crowd, nor any difficulty involved in obtaining one. This makes a car, van or lorry an ideal weapon for today’s terrorists... ”

Here’s how the newspaper covered the attack across the world: 

(With agency inputs)

