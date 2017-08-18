‘Evil strikes again’: How newspapers covered the Barcelona terror attack 

A van veered onto a sidewalk and barrelled down a busy pedestrian zone Thursday in Barcelona’s picturesque Las Ramblas district, swerving from side to side as it mowed down tourists and residents and turned the popular European vacation promenade into a bloody killing zone.

Thirteen people were killed and 100 were injured, 15 of them seriously, in what authorities called a terror attack.

An article on the New York Times warned militants using an “ordinary car” as a deadly weapon -- a signature method developed by the Islamic State group. “Even though the automotive terrorist attacks of the past two years are far rarer than accidents, they are a warning that a driver can wield the ordinary car as a weapon,” wrote Amanda Taub.

Another piece on The Guardian echoed the same point: There is no skill needed to drive a vehicle into a crowd, nor any difficulty involved in obtaining one. This makes a car, van or lorry an ideal weapon for today’s terrorists... ”

Here's how the newspaper covered the attack across the world:

