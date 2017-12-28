 Explosion near police station in Turkey’s Seyhan: Reports | world-news | Hindustan Times
Explosion near police station in Turkey’s Seyhan: Reports

There was no information immediately available on possible casualties or injuries.

world Updated: Dec 28, 2017 23:05 IST
Turkish riot police take security measures n Ankara, Turkey, December 7, 2017.
Turkish riot police take security measures n Ankara, Turkey, December 7, 2017. (REUTERS)

Turkish media reports say a powerful explosion has occurred near a police station in a town in southern Turkey.

The private Dogan news agency says the blast happened in the town of Seyhan, in Adana province on Thursday.

There was no information immediately available on possible casualties or injuries. Dogan says police have been sent to the area.

