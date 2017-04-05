 F-16 crashes near Washington on training mission; pilot ejects safely | world-news | Hindustan Times
F-16 crashes near Washington on training mission; pilot ejects safely

world Updated: Apr 05, 2017 20:45 IST
Washington

Air Force Security officers secure the area near the location where a military aircraft crashed, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Clinton, Md. (AP)

The pilot of an F-16 fighter ejected safely when the plane crashed on a training mission near Washington on Wednesday, an Air Force official said.

Air Force spokesman Colonel Pat Ryder said the plane crashed in an unpopulated area about six miles (10 kilometers) southwest of National Harbor.

He said the plane was based at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, which is also home to the president’s plane, Air Force One.

“The pilot ejected and is safe,” Ryder told AFP.

The F-16 was part of the 113th Wing of DC’s Air National Guard.

Ryder said he was not aware of any casualties on the ground.

Investigators will launch a probe.

