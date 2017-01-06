 Falling roof triggers gas explosion in central China coal mine killing 12 | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 06, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Falling roof triggers gas explosion in central China coal mine killing 12

world Updated: Jan 06, 2017 13:46 IST
AP, Beijing
Highlight Story

A worker operates a vehicle at a coal mine on the outskirt of Xiaoyi, China's Shanxi province. (Reuters)

Seven miners were confirmed dead after a falling roof triggered a gas outburst in a central Chinese coal mine, bringing the death toll to 12, state media said Friday.

The outburst occurred Wednesday night when 51 workers were underground at the mine in the city of Dengfeng in Henan province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Thirty-nine workers rose to safety while five others were killed and another seven had been trapped, the report said.

Workers were doing maintenance work in a pump room when the roof fell, causing the outburst of gas, according to the official Xinhua News Agency. Some reports said three rescuers were among those who died, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

The mine company could not be reached. A city government official declined to comment.

China’s mining industry has long been among the world’s deadliest, and top work safety regulators have acknowledged that some mines cut corners on safety standards due to financial pressure.

tags

more from world

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<