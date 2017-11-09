Father forgives and hugs man involved in son’s murder in US

A slain Muslim pizza delivery driver’s father forgave and hugged the man who was sentenced to 31 years in prison for his son’s murder in the US state of Kentucky.

During the sentencing on Tuesday in Lexington, Kentucky, Abdul-Munim Sombat Jitmoud hugged Trey Alexander Relford, who cried as it happened, according to CNN affiliate WKYT.

Relford was sentenced to 31 years in prison for stabbing to death Salahuddin Jitmoud at an apartment complex in Lexington in 2015, the report said.

His body was found lying in the breezeway of the complex.

Three people were arrested for the murder, but a grand jury only indicted Relford.

Officials say Relford planned the robbery, but he denied killing Jitmoud.

Jitmoud’s father told Relford he forgives him “on behalf of Salahuddin and his mother,” who died two years before her son.

The father said he did it in the spirit of Islam.

“The door of opportunity for God to forgive him is open. ... So, reach out to Him. You have a new chapter of good life coming,” he told Relford in court.

Relford told the Jitmoud family, “There’s not much I can really say. I’m sorry about what happened that day. I cannot do nothing to give that back to you.”