 FBI removed agent from Russia probe for anti-Trump messages | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 02, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

FBI removed agent from Russia probe for anti-Trump messages

A person familiar with the matter says an FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team after the discovery of an exchange of potential anti-Trump text messages

world Updated: Dec 02, 2017 23:42 IST
US President Donald Trump meets with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 30, 2017.
US President Donald Trump meets with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, on November 30, 2017.(AFP File Photo)

A person familiar with the matter says an FBI counterintelligence agent was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigative team after the discovery of an exchange of potential anti-Trump text messages.

The removal of the agent, who had also worked on the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, occurred this summer.

The person who discussed the matter with The Associated Press was not authorized to speak about it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The nature of the messages and whom they were exchanged with was not immediately clear. The Justice Department’s inspector general is investigating.

The New York Times first reported the agent’s removal. A spokesman for Mueller had no immediate comment, and an FBI spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

more from world
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you