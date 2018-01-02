Fire breaks out at New York apartment building, 200 firefighters tackling blaze

A fire broke out in a Bronx apartment building in New York on Tuesday, with local reports saying about a dozen people were injured and firefighters were still tackling the blaze.

The fire started on the first floor but quickly spread to other parts of the building.

The New York City Fire Department said more than 200 of its members were on scene of the “6-alarm fire”.

The New York City Police Department tweeted: “Expect smoke and a @FDNY presence in the area of Commonwealth Blvd and East Tremont Ave #Bronx due to a large fire. Also expect traffic delays in the area.”

Photos on social media showed the building surrounded by smoke.

The incident comes days after 12 people were killed and four more were seriously injured in a fast-moving fire at an apartment building in the Bronx. The victims included a child around a year old, mayor Bill de Blasio said during a briefing outside the building. Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the fire, “historic in its magnitude,” because of the number of lives lost.

With agency inputs