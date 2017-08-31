Fireman who treated Princess Diana after car crash reveals her last words

As Britain observed the 20th anniversary of the death of Princess Diana on Thursday, a firefighter who treated her after her car crash in Paris said he was certain she would survive.

Sergeant Xavier Gourmelon, who led the response team after Diana’s fatal car crash, said her last words were “my God, what’s happened?”, according to The Sun.

“I could see she had a slight injury to her right shoulder but, other than that, there was nothing significant. There was no blood on her at all,” he told the newspaper.

“As far as I knew when she was in the ambulance she was alive and I expected her to live... But I found out later she had died in hospital.”

Timeline of Diana, Princess of Wales, who died following a car accident in Paris 20 years ago. (AFP)

Princess Diana was 36 years old at the time of her death, triggering an unprecedented outpouring of grief across Britain.

With her was Dodi Fayed, her wealthy Egyptian boyfriend of two months and their driver Henri Paul who was trying to shake off paparazzi photographers, both of whom also died.

Two decades on and the nation has still not forgotten, with well wishers laying flowers and candles outside Kensington Palace in London in the emotive run up to Thursday’s anniversary.

With agency inputs