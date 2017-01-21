In pics: Fires, bricks mark day-long assault on Donald Trump’s inaugural festivities

Protesters set fires and hurled bricks in a daylong assault on the city hosting Donald Trump’s inauguration, registering their rage against the new president in a series of clashes that led to more than 200 arrests. Police used pepper spray and stun grenades to prevent the chaos from spilling into Trump’s formal procession and evening balls.

Several spirited demonstrations unfolded peacefully at various security checkpoints near the Capitol as police helped ticket-holders get through to the inaugural ceremony. Signs read, “Resist Trump Climate Justice Now,” ‘’Let Freedom Ring” and “Free Palestine.”

The confrontation began an hour before Trump took the oath of office and escalated several hours later as the crowd of protesters swelled to more than 1,000, some wearing gas masks and with arms chained together inside PVC pipe. One said the demonstrators were “bringing in the cavalry.”

A massive Women’s March on Washington is planned for Saturday. Christopher Geldart, the District of Columbia’s homeland security director, has said 1,800 buses have registered to park in the city Saturday, which could mean nearly 100,000 people coming in just by bus.

A woman protests against the new US President Donald Trump, in Mexico City during his inauguration day on January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / RONALDO SCHEMIDT (AFP)

A symbolic wall and a pinata representing the U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during a protest outside the U.S. embassy, in Mexico City, Mexico January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido (REUTERS)

People march in protest to U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration in Seattle, Washington, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Redmond (REUTERS)

Demonstrators sit at the top of a limousine with the windows broken during the demonstration downtown Washington Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, during the inauguration of President Donald Trump. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (AP)

Police fire pepper spray on protestors during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (AP)

A man shouts slogans as he holds up anti U.S. President Donald Trump signs during a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci (REUTERS)

A coalition of students, immigrants, refugees and supporters fill a downtown street as they head to a rally while protesting on Inauguration Day, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) (AP)