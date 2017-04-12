 First Lady Melania Trump accepts apology, damages from Daily Mail publisher | world-news | Hindustan Times
First Lady Melania Trump accepts apology, damages from Daily Mail publisher

world Updated: Apr 12, 2017 16:08 IST
AP
Melania Trump

US First Lady Melania Trump talks with students during a visit with Jordan's Queen Rania to the Excel Academy Public Charter School in Washington.(AFP Photo)

US First Lady Melania Trump has accepted an apology and damages from the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper for reporting rumours about her time as a model.

Trump sued the Daily Mail in Britain and Mail Online in the United States over the August 2016 article. The first lady’s attorneys argued that the report damaged her ability to build businesses based on her status as a “successful businesswoman.”

In a joint statement Wednesday, the parties said the Mail retracted its false statements that Trump “provided services beyond simply modelling” and agreed to pay damages and costs. The amount was not specified.

As part of the settlement the Mail published an apology, saying “we accept that these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them.”

