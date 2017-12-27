 Flight to Tokyo returns to Los Angeles after unauthorised person found on board | world-news | Hindustan Times
Flight to Tokyo returns to Los Angeles after unauthorised person found on board

The All Nippon Airways flight 175 left Los Angeles airport but turned back and never reached Tokyo’s Narita International Airport.

world Updated: Dec 27, 2017 11:15 IST
An All Nippon Airways (ANA) plane flew from Los Angeles to Tokyo but had to turn back.
An All Nippon Airways (ANA) plane flew from Los Angeles to Tokyo but had to turn back.(REUTERS)

A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorised person was on board.

KABC-TV reports All Nippon Airways Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport around 11.30am on Tuesday, but it never arrived at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the plane, tweeted that the flight made a U-turn about four hours into the 11-hour flight.

Teigen says passengers were told that someone had managed to board the ANA flight with a United Airlines ticket.

The plane landed at LAX around 7.30pm after eight hours in the air.

Teigen says police interviewed passengers who were sitting near the person.

Airport police tell KABC-TV that there was a “mix-up” that’s been resolved, and the flight has been rescheduled to depart on Wednesday.

