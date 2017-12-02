Flynn’s guilty plea brings Russia probe into Trump’s inner circle

Former NSA Michael Flynn’s guilty plea did not establish collusion by Trump campaign with Russian meddling in the presidential elections, but it can eventually endanger the Trump presidency itself.

His guilty plea has taken the Russia probe right into President Donald Trump’s inner circle of campaign aides and advisers who later held crucial positions in his administration.

Flynn was a close adviser to candidate Trump and went on to become National Security Adviser, briefing the President daily on related issues around the world, with access to highly restricted information and deliberations.

And Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has emerged as the “very senior official” of the transition team who directed Flynn to contact Russia and other countries on a UN Security Council vote on Israel last December, became, and remains, a senior adviser to the President holding leading position on West Asia peace and relations with China, Mexico and Canada.

There is a possibility of Flynn implicating the president himself. ABC New reported, citing a Flynn “confidant”, the former national security adviser is prepared to testify against the President and say it was Trump who personally directed him to make contact with the Russians.

Flynn has pleaded guilty to the charge of making false statements to FBI investigators about his contacts with Russians, which is a felony, but not to colluding with their alleged meddling, which would nail the case being probed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

That said, President Trump and his legal team would be very worried about several issues arising out of Flynn’s admission of guilt, according to experts and observers.

First, prosecutors only accept a plea deal when the information being offered by the defendant could lead to a bigger catch, someone more crucial, someone who perhaps holds the key to the next level. Flynn has already given Mueller’s investigators names of two men who have only been identified in court documents as “very senior official” and “senior official”, who have since been reported to be Kushner and former deputy national security adviser K T McFarland.

And Kushner is as close as it can get to the President, which raises the question if Trump knew about these contacts, how much did he know, did he authorize them? Trump, who has denied there was any collusion by him or campaign aides with the Russian meddling, has not said anything about his own role in the contacts.

Second, most worrying for the President would be the fact that Flynn is cooperating with the probe under a plea deal and who knows what information or who would be give up. He was, after all, an early supporter and trusted adviser of the candidate.

Trump’s legal team sought to diminish his role in the Trump circle, describing him in a statement, as “a former National Security Advisor at the White House for 25 days during the Trump Administration, and a former Obama administration official”. He did serve in the Obama administration, as head of the defense intelligence agency, but was ousted.

In the statement, Ty Cobb, who heads Trump’s legal defense team in regard to the Russia probe, went on to say, “The false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year.” And, critically, “Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn.”

For now, may be.

There is also George Papadapoulos, a Trump campaign aide, who has also pleaded guilty to lying to FBI and is cooperating with investigators under a peal deal, which would not have been possible if he did have not something useful to offer.