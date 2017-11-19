Footwear firm says sorry after misogynist poster at Pakistan mall leads to outcry

Bata Pakistan’s new advertisement campaign received a backlash in social media for propagating sexism, after which the company withdrew a poster it had placed at a leading mall in Lahore.

The campaign poster, which was put up at Packages Mall, Lahore, depicts a man standing in an elegant pose, with “womaniser and comfortable with it” inscribed at the bottom.

Following the emergence of the poster, many people took to social media to criticise the ad which was sexist in nature.

Thank you Bata for such advertisements inside Pakistan. Ads like these make Islamabad Dharna completely legit. Do you people think Pakistan is Thailand or Bangkok? pic.twitter.com/8RU4Bdf46e — Farhan K Virk (@FarhanKVirk) November 18, 2017

Woman politician Sherry Rehman tweeted, “dear friends stop wearing Bata shoes after this sexist ad. Unless they pull these ads and apologise, no more favourite Bata slippers which were the most comfortable.”

After being lambasted at social media by many users, the company issued an apology.

It said it was sorry for “inconvenience people may have suffered” as a result of their promotion campaign.

The apology note posted at their Twitter account said: “Please accept our sincere apologies for the inconvenience you may have experienced in respect to the poster which was printed out of Pakistan and inadvertently displayed at our Packages Mall outlet.”.