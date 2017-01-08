 Former Iranian president Rafsanjani dies of heart attack | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 08, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Former Iranian president Rafsanjani dies of heart attack

world Updated: Jan 08, 2017 22:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
Highlight Story

Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died of a heart attack in a hospital in Tehran. (AFP File Photo)

Former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani died in hospital in Tehran where he was taken after suffering a heart attack on Sunday, state media reported.

State run Press TV said Rafsanjani, 82, died from a heart attack despite efforts by doctors to save him.

Rafsanjani was an influential figure in Iran, and headed the Expediency Council, a body which is intended to resolve disputes between the parliament and the Guardian Council.

Tasnim news agency also quoted his relative and aide Hossein Marashi as saying that Hasehmi had died at the hospital in Tehran.

tags

more from world

Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Are you comfortable in your own skin? Here’s a social experiment for the New Year
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<