Former Nepal PM Prachanda’s only son dies due to heart failure

Prakash Dahal, the only son of Nepal’s former prime minister and senior Communist leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, has died of a heart attack, the hospital where he was being treated announced on Sunday.

The Norvic International Hospital in Kathmandu made the announcement during a news conference. The 36-year-old Dahal suffered a massive heart attack early on Sunday and was declared dead when he was brought to the hospital.

Prachanda, who was campaigning for upcoming elections at Jhapa in eastern Nepal for his CPN-Maoist Centre party, rushed back to Kathmandu.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari and other political leaders met Prachanda and expressed their condolences.

The CPN-Maoist Centre decided to place Dahal’s body at the party headquarters so that people could pay their respect.

Dahal had been unwell for some time and had mild fever. He had been resting in his house for the past few days, media reports said.

His wife Bina is contesting elections from a constituency in the far west of Nepal. Prachanda is contesting elections from Chitwan district and has been extensively travelling across the country for the campaign.

Dahal’s sister Renu is the mayor of Chitwan. His elder sister had died of cancer some time ago.

A large number of people gathered outside the Norvic International Hospital as news of Dahal’s death spread.