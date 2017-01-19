Former US President George HW Bush, wife Barbara remain hospitalised

Former President George HW Bush and his wife, Barbara, remain hospitalised in Houston, where he is in intensive care for pneumonia and she is being watched after complaining of fatigue and coughing.

A family spokesman says the 92-year-old former president went into the ICU on Wednesday and underwent a procedure on his airway. Bush was stable and resting comfortably at Houston Methodist Hospital.

The spokesman later told The Associated Press that doctors were happy with how the procedure went. Bush was first admitted to the hospital Saturday for shortness of breath.

Barbara Bush, who is 91, had not been feeling well for a couple of weeks and decided to seek treatment. The spokesman described the move as precautionary.