Former White House photographer’s book reveals a behind-the-scenes Barack Obama

Pete Souza, former White House photographer, followed Barack Obama for eight years to capture his presidency, politics, diplomacy and moods.

On Wednesday, Souza released his new book ‘Obama: An Intimate Portrait showcase’ that has around 300 photos featuring the first US black President’s life during his two terms.

One image in the book shows Obama after the inaugural party in 2009, contentedly smiling as he loosens his collar. It also features iconic images of Obama and his aides in the Situation Room before the assassination of most wanted terrorist, Osama bin Laden, by US forces.

Former US president Barack Obama, Joe Biden along with members of the national security team receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, in Washington, May 1, 2011. Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton is also pictured. (White House/ Pete Souza via Reuters File Photo)

Others reflected Obama’s lighter moments. The 2012 image of a three-year-old Spiderman “zapping” the president on Halloween became Obama’s favourite photograph of the year, wrote Souza in the description. “Of course, his favourite changed every time he saw a picture of him with Sasha or Malia (Obama’s daughters).”

Another image from a record of nearly two million photos that Souza took spoke of Obama’s unpresuming nature, as the five-year-old child of a White House staffer gently touched the president’s hair to check how it feels.

This blog post by Adobe was posted in conjunction with my talk at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Link to the blog is in my profile. @lightroom A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Aug 6, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Souza, who worked for Chicago Tribune, first met Obama in 2005 when he was a junior senator from Illinois, said a report in New Yorker.

Recently, the photographer has been discreetly voicing his critique of President Donald Trump. He seems to be sending a reminder in an Instagram post that shows Obama reading a memo intently. Its caption reads: “Six years ago today: riding in the motorcade to the airport in Pittsburgh. I was reminded every day that his was a serious job.”

Here are some of the images from Souza’s Instagram account that capture Obama’s many moods:

Watch out; you never know who might zap you into their web today. 🎃 A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:53am PDT

First in a series from the first 100 days of the Obama administration. Inauguration night 2009, in a freight elevator heading to one of the Balls at the Convention Center. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Bunny ears, 2014. C'mon admit it, you knew this one was coming. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:09am PDT