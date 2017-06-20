 France’s Macron reappoints Edouard Philippe as PM after Sunday’s vote | world-news | Hindustan Times
France’s Macron reappoints Edouard Philippe as PM after Sunday’s vote

Edouard Philippe has been asked to unveil the new government by Wednesday.

world Updated: Jun 20, 2017 07:25 IST
France
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe attends a news conference to unveil the government's labour reforms, in Paris, France.(Reuters File Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday reappointed Edouard Philippe as prime minister after the weekend’s legislative run-off vote and asked him to form the next government, sources at Macron’s office said.

Sunday’s vote saw Macron’s centrist group, the Republic on the Move (REM), secure a massive victory in the National Assembly, giving him a mandate to pursue a pro-EU, business-friendly agenda.

Philippe has been asked to unveil the new government by Wednesday 1600 GMT, the sources said.

Macron, 39, became France’s youngest president in May after a tumultuous campaign in which the mainstream left and conservative parties lost ground and the far-right National Front failed to make a much-touted breakthrough.

Macron’s election was followed, as scheduled, by legislative elections.

REM and its centrist ally MoDem won 350 seats in the 577-seat assembly. The conservative opposition, the Republicans, won a total of 130 seats with their allies.

The Socialist Party party of Macron’s predecessor, Francois Hollande, lost more than 250 seats, obtaining just 30.

