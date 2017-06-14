 France says British PM’s legitimacy not called into question by election | world-news | Hindustan Times
France says British PM’s legitimacy not called into question by election

British PM Theresa May’s legitimacy was not called into question by the election result in Britain as President Ammanuel Macron is concerned, the French government’s spokesperson said.

world Updated: Jun 14, 2017 18:52 IST
France
French President Emmanuel Macron (right) escorts Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May after they spoke to the press at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France.(Reuters Photo)

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s legitimacy was not called into question by the election result in Britain as President Ammanuel Macron is concerned, the French government’s spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The President did not welcome Theresa May with Thursday’s election in mind, but he welcomed the legitimate prime minister of Britain who confirmed her will to stick to her timetable on Brexit,” the spokesperson, Christophe Castaner, told reporters.

“So for us the British Prime Minister’s legitimacy is not called into question,” he added.

Macron and May met for a working dinner in Paris on Tuesday after which May said Brexit talks would start next week as planned.

