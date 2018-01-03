 Frenchwoman on US terror blacklist arrested in Syria | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 03, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Frenchwoman on US terror blacklist arrested in Syria

Emilie Koenig was put on the UN list of the most dangerous fighters and a year later figured on a US terror list.

world Updated: Jan 03, 2018 10:13 IST
This file photo taken on March 12, 2017 shows Iraqi children sitting amidst the rubble of a street in Mosul's Nablus neighbourhood in front of a billboard bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group.
This file photo taken on March 12, 2017 shows Iraqi children sitting amidst the rubble of a street in Mosul's Nablus neighbourhood in front of a billboard bearing the logo of the Islamic State (IS) group.(AFP )

Emilie Koenig, a Frenchwoman suspected of recruiting fighters for the Islamic State group who figured on US and UN blacklists, has been arrested by Kurdish forces in Syria, her mother said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old daughter of a gendarme is “being held in a Kurdish camp and has been interrogated and tortured,” her mother told Ouest-France newspaper.

Koenig went to Syria in 2014 and three of her children were born in that country.

She was put on the UN list of the most dangerous fighters and a year later figured on a US terror list.

Koenig converted to Islam after marrying her first husband, a man of Algerian origin, who was arrested for drug trafficking.

She learnt Arabic, changed her name to Samra and started wearing a veil. She left for Syria to join her new partner, who was eventually killed.

She appeared in several propaganda videos in which she appealed for jihad “as long as the enemy is around.”

Koenig’s mother said she wanted to return to France and to seek forgiveness of her family, her friends and her country.”

more from world
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you