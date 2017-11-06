From dumping fish food to ‘amazing’ Holocaust memorial visit: Trump’s many gaffes

Many people consider Donald Trump ‘unpresidential’ . People were outraged after Trump threw paper towels to survivors of Hurricane Irma in Puerto Rico. Many said it was a low that he tweeted an edited video showing him “tackling CNN to the ground”.

On Monday, Trump sparked a frenzy on social media for dumping the entire box of fish food into a pond of koi carp during his visit to Japan. “Our only hope is that Donald Trump exercises greater control over our nuclear arsenal than he does a box of fish food,” commented a Twitter user.

And this isn’t the first time Trump has inspired Twitter users to laugh out. From a mismatched suit to shoving the Montenegro Prime Minister, a look at some of his faux pas:

Mismatched suit

They said it is worse than ‘tan gate’ -- when former president Barack Obama wore a tan suit at a White House press briefing that was hated by fashionable people.

In September, Trump ignited another debate after critics noticed a picture released by the administration showing him wearing black pants with a navy blue jacket.

Is this Donald Trump's tan suit moment? https://t.co/9jxk9JhVyr — Richard (@RichardEscobedo) September 14, 2017

When Trump enraged golfers

Trump, who was critical of Obama’s golfing sessions, managed to annoy the sport’s fans after he drove a buggy all over the green. The Independent called it a “cardinal sin” in golf and Sports Illustrated said it was the “most Trump thing ever”.

President Trump driving his golf cart all over the green is the most Trump thing ever



(via MikeNFrank/Twitter) pic.twitter.com/UWuIcCIOnT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 22, 2017

Trump’s ‘amazing’ visit to Holocaust memorial

Many expressed exasperation in May after Trump left a note in the guest book of the Yad Vashem, a memorial for holocaust survivors in Israel, saying: “It is a great honor to be here with all of my friends — so amazing and will never forget!”

Website Vox said it was “bizarrely chipper” while others dug out the note Obama had left at the same museum.

On the left, via @RaoulWootliff, the note Trump just left at Yad Vashem.



'So amazing!'



On the right, the note Obama left at Yad Vashem. pic.twitter.com/rdviJtF3HI — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 23, 2017

In the same trip, Trump made another gaffe -- he seemingly forgot Israel was part of the Middle East while talking about arriving from Saudi Arabia.

‘Shoving’ Montenegro’s Prime Minister

A video of Trump pushing aside Montenegro’s Prime Minister Dusko Markovic to make his way to the front of the group at a NATO meet in Brussels was mocked widely on social media earlier in May.

The leader of the small Baltic nation, however, shrugged it off as an “inoffensive situation” although that didn’t stop The Washington Post from breaking down the meaning of a shove.

Islamic instead of Islamist terrorism

On his trip to Saudi Arabia, Trump did not utter the term ‘radical Islamic terrorism’. Instead he went for ‘Islamic’ terrorism, which was also the wrong term. The advance excerpts of the speech had Trump saying “Islamist extremism”, and not Islamic.

“There is still much work to be done. That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamic extremism, and the Islamists, and Islamic terror of all kinds,” he said in his speech.

A White House official blamed Trump’s fatigue for the switch. “Just an exhausted guy,” she told reporters.

But what is the difference? The term “Islamist extremism” refers to Islamism as a political movement rather than Islam as a religion, a distinction that the Republican President had frequently criticised the administration of his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, for making.

Taking credit for Panama Canal

“The Panama Canal is doing quite well. I think we did a good job building it, right — a very good job.” Trump said at a meeting with the Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela at the White House in June, according to a Washington Post report.

Varela pointed out, “Yeah, about 100 years ago.”

“But things are going well in Panama,” Trump reiterated.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to latch on to the statement. “Did trump just take credit for the Panama Canal? Does he know when it was built? Maybe he thinks Frederick Douglas was the head engineer,” said a user.

We did a great job building the Panama Canal. And I'd also like to congratulate Thomas Edison for the incredible work he's doing! — Donald J. Drumpf (@RealDonalDrumpf) 19 June 2017

The US took over construction of Panama Canal, a busy maritime route between the Atlantic and Pacific Ocean, from France and completed the project in 1914. “Although US control of the canal eventually became an irritant to US-Panamanian relations, at the time it was heralded as a major foreign policy achievement,” reads a description on a US government website.