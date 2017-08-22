 German police seize thousands of ‘Trump’ ecstasy tablets | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Aug 22, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

German police seize thousands of ‘Trump’ ecstasy tablets

Police said they found the drugs, with an estimated street value of €39,000, while checking an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway.

world Updated: Aug 22, 2017 20:24 IST
This undated picture provided by Polizeiinspektion Osnabrueck police shows an ecstasy pill in the shape of US President Donald Trump’s head.
This undated picture provided by Polizeiinspektion Osnabrueck police shows an ecstasy pill in the shape of US President Donald Trump’s head.(AP)

German police said they have seized thousands of tablets of the party drug ecstasy in the shape of US President Donald Trump’s head, a haul with an estimated street value of €39,000.

Police in Osnabrueck, in northwestern Germany, said they found the drugs while checking an Austrian-registered car on the A30 highway on Saturday.

They said the people in the car, a 51-year-old man and his 17-year-old son, told officers they had been in the Netherlands to buy a vehicle but hadn’t succeeded so were returning home.

Ecstasy pills on display in an undated picture provided by the Osnabrueck , Germany, police department. (AP)

Officers said they found about 5,000 of the orange, Trump-shaped ecstasy tablets along with a large, but unspecified quantity of cash.

A judge on Sunday ordered the father and son kept in custody. The car was seized and towed away.

more from world
Recommended for you