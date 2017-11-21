‘Go away!’ Bus blocks live footage at the exact time of Georgia Dome demolition

An unlucky American TV producer has been left cursing a large commuter bus, after it pulled up at just the wrong moment to ruin a painstaking live broadcast.

On Monday, the Georgia Dome, an 80,000-capacity stadium that hosted events at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, was demolished in a spectacular controlled implosion.

Like many other media outlets, the US Weather Channel set up a live stream to catch the moment on film. In footage posted online, a crowd of onlookers can be seen lined up to watch the demolition, as a voice slowly counts down to the demolition of the iconic stadium.

Seconds after the first plume of smoke appears, a large bus slowly enters the frame.

“No bus! Go away!” a man can be heard to shout.

I am CRYING. The Weather Channel set up for a live shot of the Georgia Dome being imploded, and at the perfectly wrong time ... this happened (via @ajc): pic.twitter.com/LA0cXpC7oX — Brett Taylor (@Brett_A_Taylor) November 20, 2017

The bus then stops, completely obscuring the stadium, while he swears and sighs in frustration. “Get out of the way bus!” he says. “What the f*** ... Hurry up.”

By the time the 20-second stop is over, the implosion has finished.

The Weather Channel’s associate science editor, James Crugnale, remarked on Twitter : “You stream the #GAdome being demolished for 40 minutes and a bus stops in front of the camera at the exact moment it implodes.”

A spokesperson for Atlanta’s metropolitan transport authority, Goldie Taylor, told local media she was unsympathetic, but later apologised on Twitter .

“Given the potential dangers of bringing down the largest structure of its kind ... If this is the biggest story, we’re really glad about that,” Taylor told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More than 2,000kg of explosives were used to destroy the stadium, which was opened in 1989, cost $214m to build, and has hosted two Super Bowls. The stadium’s replacement, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was opened in August this year.

