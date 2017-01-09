 Golden ‘Gloves off’: Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated’, gets chastised on Twitter | world-news | Hindustan Times
Golden ‘Gloves off’: Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated’, gets chastised on Twitter

world Updated: Jan 09, 2017 19:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Highlight Story

Following his churlish tweet, Streep’s supporters jumped in to Twitter slamming Trump for his snobbish remarks. (AP File Photo)

Celebrated Hollywood actor Meryl Streep may have left her fans in awe after a rousing speech at the Golden Globe on Sunday, but her criticism of Donald Trump elicited strong reaction from the US president-elect.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.”

“She is a Hillary flunky who lost big,”Trump posted on Twitter, slamming the 67-year-old who bagged the lifetime achievement award this year.

Streep in her speech had said that it broke her heart “when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter”, in apparent reference to Donald Trump’s mocking of a journalist at an election rally in South Carolina last November.

“This instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep said.

Following his churlish tweet, Streep’s supporters jumped in to Twitter slamming Trump for his snobbish remarks.

And some neighbourhood advice:

