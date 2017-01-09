Golden ‘Gloves off’: Trump calls Meryl Streep ‘overrated’, gets chastised on Twitter

Celebrated Hollywood actor Meryl Streep may have left her fans in awe after a rousing speech at the Golden Globe on Sunday, but her criticism of Donald Trump elicited strong reaction from the US president-elect.

“Meryl Streep, one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes.”

“She is a Hillary flunky who lost big,”Trump posted on Twitter, slamming the 67-year-old who bagged the lifetime achievement award this year.

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Streep in her speech had said that it broke her heart “when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter”, in apparent reference to Donald Trump’s mocking of a journalist at an election rally in South Carolina last November.

“This instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” Streep said.

Following his churlish tweet, Streep’s supporters jumped in to Twitter slamming Trump for his snobbish remarks.

If he says the wonderful Meryl Streep is an overrated actress, that makes Donald Trump the most underrated idiot ever. #realDonaldTrump — Michael Byrne (@tidalwinter) January 9, 2017

'For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that)' - Donald Trump, 09/01/17 pic.twitter.com/5t5Kg7PXsV — pooka (@madeofwasps) January 9, 2017

I have no idea how anybody with an OUNCE of sense could support Donald Trump. — Adonis (@trillac_) January 9, 2017

Donald Trump called Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses in the whole of humanity, "overrated"



If you need further proof he's a liar — Blackity Black❤️🖤💚 (@FeministaJones) January 9, 2017

Unprecedented. In any country. Donald Trump, PE of the US, viciously reacting to any criticism that's thrown at him. And that too on Twitter — Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) January 9, 2017

As La La Land triumphs at Golden Globes, producers admit they never thought a musical about Donald Trump’s administration would be a hit. — HaveIGotNewsForYou (@haveigotnews) January 9, 2017

Breaking: Meryl Streep, still awesome; Donald Trump, still terrible. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep has been nominated for Academy Awards 19 times and have won 3. Donald Trump thinks she's "over-rated". — Tilly (@TillyWoden) January 9, 2017

Maybe Donald Trump should focus on how to make our country a better place instead of always running to Twitter like a 13 year old girl — caffeine queen (@KaylaSpeaksNow) January 9, 2017

For the love of god someone please take away Donald Trump's twitter — Jessica Baskerville (@jessbask) January 9, 2017

