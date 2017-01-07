Gunman shoots, wounds US consular official in Mexico

Mexican police are searching for gunman who opened fire on an official of the US consulate in the western city of Guadalajara.

The Attorney General’s Office said Saturday the official was wounded by a gunshot Friday in Guadalajara.

Surveillance video of the attack shows the gunman following the official in a parking garage. The official, whose name was not released, was dressed in shorts.

The attacker doesn’t appear to try to approach the official.

Instead, the gunman waits for him to exit the parking garage and fires a round into the car’s windshield.

The consulate said on its Facebook page that the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information on the attacker.