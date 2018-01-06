Hafiz Saeed sends Rs 100 million ‘defamation’ notice to Pakistani minister

JuD chief Hafiz Saeed has served a Rs 100 million legal notice to Pakistan’s defence minister for “defamation”, days after the government banned the Jamaat-ud- Dawah from collecting donations following US President Donald Trump’s outburst against Islamabad’s sheltering of terrorists.

“I call upon you (minister Khurram Dastgir) to send a written apology to my client (Saeed) within 14 days and seek his forgiveness and promise to be careful in future, failing which criminal proceedings under section 500 of Pakistan Penal Code punishable for two years will initiated against you,” said the notice by lawyer A K Dogar who served it on behalf of Mumbai attack mastermind Saeed.

Pakistan banned JuD and FIF and other organisations from collecting donations on Monday, after Trump accused Islamabad of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” and providing “safe haven” to terrorists.

Dastgir had said that action against JuD, Falah-i- Insaniat Foundation (FIF) and other organisations had been taken so that “terrorists cannot open fire on schoolchildren anymore”.

Dogar claimed the JuD has no nexus with Lashkar-e-Taiba and the UN resolution against it is “illegal”.

He alleged the minister had caused “immense damage” to the “reputation” of Saeed and JuD by issuing an “irresponsible” statement.

Dastgir had also said that Pakistan did not act against JuD and FIF under “pressure” from the US but after “serious deliberations”.

The government has banned companies and individuals from making donations to the JuD, the FIF and other organisations on the UN Security Council’s sanctions list.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) also issued a notification prohibiting the collection of donations by the JuD, the front organisation of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, as well as several other such groups named in a list of outfits banned by the UN Security Council.