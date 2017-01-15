‘Happy Thai Pongal!’: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wishes Tamilians

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, who never fails to seize any opportunity “to celebrate the many cultures, languages and beliefs that make our country such a wonderful place to live”, wished Tamilians in Canada and around the world a happy Thai Pongal on Sunday.

In the video, posted on his social media, he begins with a Tamil greeting “Vanakkam!” and says, “Over the next few days, Tamils in Canada and around the world will gather with loved ones to celebrate Thai Pongal. Each day of this festival has its own special meaning and traditions which are tied to abundance, peace and happiness.”

“In 2016, the House of Commons voted unanimously to recognise every January as Tamil Heritage Month. I encourage everybody to reflect on the strong heritage of Canada’s Tamil community. Our nation is stronger and richer because of Tamil-Canadians,” he adds.

Happy Thai Pongal to Tamils celebrating! Joyeux Thaï Pongal aux tamouls qui célèbrent! Iniya Pongal Nalvazhthukkal: pic.twitter.com/AT8YE4t3AB — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 14, 2017

Sharing his views on how to make Canada a “wonderful place to live”, he says, “This year also marks Canada’s 150th anniversary, and we should seize every opportunity to celebrate the many cultures, languages and beliefs that make our country such a wonderful place to live.”

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish everyone marking Thai Pongal a joyful harvest festival,” he concluded.