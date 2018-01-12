Heavy snow strands 430 people overnight on train in Japan

About 430 people were stuck on a train overnight in Japan because of heavy snow that blanketed much of the country’s Japan Sea coast, a railway official said on Friday.

The train started moving again shortly before 10:30 am, about 15 hours after it had been forced to stop the previous evening, said Shinichi Seki, a spokesman for the Niigata branch of JR East railway company.

Passengers of a stranded train walk beside a railway track in Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, north of Tokyo early on Friday. (AP)

The four-car train departed Niigata city in heavy snow Thursday at 4:25 pm, more than an hour behind schedule, Seki said. As the snow accumulated, the train’s wheels couldn’t turn anymore, and it stopped between stations about 7 pm at a railway crossing.

Officials decided it was too risky to evacuate all the passengers because of the deep snow and darkness, Seki said. The train had electricity and heat and toilets. Five passengers who said they did not feel well were taken off.

Train stranded in Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, north of Tokyo on Friday. (AP)

Some passengers were allowed to leave the train after sunrise with the help of railroad personnel, if family members had come to meet them.

Trains continued to be delayed or suspended on Friday. Seki apologised for the major trouble caused to travellers.