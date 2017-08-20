Heel or heal? Donald Trump mocked on Twitter for typo-filled tweets

Not once, but twice US President Donald Trump managed to put his foot (heel and all) in his mouth on Twitter in a single day, for a single tweet.

After his infamous ‘covfefe’ mishap, the president once again left his followers amused by tweeting about the protests in Boston on Saturday and misspelling the word ‘heal’ as ‘heel’ in four tweets.

Screenshot of the misspelt tweets by US President Donald Trump. These were later deleted. (Twitter)

Misspellings, and deletions, have been common for Trump on Twitter.

Earlier in May, the president had tweeted: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” And that was that. It left many of his 36 million followers on Twitter baffled and entertained.

The tweet remained active on Trump’s account without comment or clarification and was deleted the following morning, only to be replaced by: “Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!”

This time, however, the president was quick to delete the incorrect tweets, before posting the one with the proper spelling. But by the time he fixed his mistake, it was too late and many users had already saved screenshots of the previous versions.

I feal it in my fingers, I feal it in my toze pic.twitter.com/0Oq8Dhc4Tv — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) August 19, 2017

Honestly, this will never get old. Never. Not for 100 years. pic.twitter.com/CSadS2OqcE — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 19, 2017

Typically you'll find them stuffed into his mouth. pic.twitter.com/P5xPurpd03 — Sherry Moyer (@sherymoyerphoto) August 19, 2017

Boston, and the REST of the country, will #heel when the guy with the "best words" resigns so that he can learn how to spell 4-letter words. pic.twitter.com/4IL3n5WQPm — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 19, 2017

Merriam-Webster tweeted out a quick reminder on the words’ definitions.

🏥 heal (to become healthy again)

😈 heel (a contemptible person)

🙋‍♂️ he'll (he will) — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 19, 2017

When the president finally found the right keys to tap, it was made clear what he was meaning to say all this while.