Helicopter with senior Kuwait officer crashes in Bangladesh

A helicopter carrying Kuwait’s military chief of staff crashed in Bangladesh on Wednesday, but only one person on board suffered minor injuries, Kuwait’s news agency reported.

The chopper with Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Khadher aboard came down in trees because of thick fog, Kuwait’s official KUNA news agency reported. A photo published on the agency’s website shows the helicopter tilted forward on the ground with its tail snapped off.

The accident happened in northeastern Bangladesh during Al-Khadher’s official visit.

Rezaul Karim, a Bangladesh military spokesman, told The Associated Press that the helicopter made an emergency landing at Sreemongol in Moulvibazar district, about 160 kilometers (99 miles) northeast of the capital, Dhaka, and all its 16 passengers and crew were safe.

He would not disclose the identity of the passengers.