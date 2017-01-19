High-level Canadian delegation to attend Trump’s inauguration

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will not be travelling to Washington for US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, but a high-level Cabinet delegation, including Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan, will be attendance.

Trudeau, who also skipped the World Economic Forum meet in Davos, is currently on a tour of the country, “connecting” with Canadian citizens at town hall-like events.

However, the composition of the delegation, which includes recently-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Natural Resources Jim Carr; and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrew Leslie, shows the high priority Canada places on the US.

In a statement, Freeland said, “The United States has no closer friend, partner and ally than Canada, and we look forward to working closely with the new US administration and with the US Congress.”

Sajjan, it may be recalled, was also part of the Canadian delegation that accompanied Trudeau when outgoing US President Barack Obama hosted a state dinner at the White House for the Canadian PM last year.