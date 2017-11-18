Hillary Clinton blasts Trump, Roy Moore over sexual misconduct allegations

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has slammed President Donald Trump and Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore over their alleged sexual misconduct, criticising them for not “accepting responsibility” for their reported transgressions as Democratic Senator Al Franken did in the face of recent sexual allegations against him.

Clinton said on Thursday that Franken, who was accused this week of groping a female broadcaster in 2006, acted responsibly by owning up to his actions and publicly apologizing for them -- a far cry from the response given by Trump and Moore, Politico reported.

She said Franken’s request to have the Senate ethics panel investigate his sexual misconduct “is the kind of accountability I’m talking about”.

“I don’t hear that from Roy Moore or Donald Trump,” she added during an interview with New York’s WABC radio. “Look at the contrast between Al Franken and Roy Moore and Donald Trump.”

Clinton’s comments came a day after Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles morning show host, accused Franken of kissing her without her consent and groping her breasts while she was asleep in 2006. In her written account of the experience, she included a photo showing Franken grabbing her.

The comedian-turned-senator apologized for his behaviour on Thursday, saying he supported calls from his fellow lawmakers for an ethics investigation into his actions.

Moore, who is running to fill the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has faced accusations over the past week that he pursued sexual and romantic relationships with teenage girls while he was in his 30s.

The Alabama Senate candidate has denied the allegations of impropriety and has so far resisted calls to withdraw from the race.

Trump has long faced allegations of sexual impropriety. In 2016, just weeks before the November presidential election, the Washington Post released a 2005 recording, in which Trump could be heard boasting about groping and kissing women without their consent.

Numerous women had accused him of sexual assault or harassment. He apologized for his language on the video but denied the other allegations, accusing the women of lying.

Clinton also lambasted the two GOP politicians, saying that Trump “has disgraced the office” and that Moore “clearly doesn’t appear to be someone who will bring respect and honour to the state of Alabama”.