 Hillary Clinton to reflect on stunning loss to Trump in new book | world-news | Hindustan Times
Hillary Clinton to reflect on stunning loss to Trump in new book

world Updated: Feb 01, 2017 20:26 IST
AP
AP
New York
US presidential election

File photo of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at a rally in Coconut Creek, Florida, in October 2016. Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her loss to Donald Trump in a collection of personal essays that will touch upon the 2016 presidential campaign. (AP)

Hillary Clinton has a lot of plans for 2017, including some reflections on her stunning loss to Donald Trump.

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady is working on a collection of personal essays that will touch on the 2016 presidential campaign, Simon & Schuster told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The book, currently untitled, is scheduled for this fall and will be inspired by favourite quotations she has drawn upon. Clinton also will reissue her best-selling It Takes a Village in an illustrated edition for young people.

She will also resume her relationship with the Harry Walker Agency, the speakers bureau through which she made the paid talks that were criticised by Senator Bernie Sanders and others during the election race.

