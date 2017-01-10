 Hostage situation reported near University of Alabama campus | world-news | Hindustan Times
Hostage situation reported near University of Alabama campus

world Updated: Jan 10, 2017 21:47 IST
AP
AP
Alabama
University of Alabama received a report of a robbery and hostage situation. (File Photo)

Police are responding to reports of a hostage standoff near the University of Alabama campus.

Campus officials sent an alert on twitter Tuesday saying police from the university and city received a report of a robbery and hostage situation at an Alabama Credit Union branch.

Officers have closed the area, and video and photos from area media show police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear. A police helicopter is overhead.

