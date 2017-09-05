‘I can’t believe I did this’: US man tells 911 he thinks he killed his wife after having too much medicine

A North Carolina resident called emergency services and told the 911 operator, in between sobs and pauses, that he thought he might have killed his wife.

“I think I killed my (wife) . . . “ Matthew James Phelps confessed to the 911 operator in a six-and-a-half minute recording of the call released by The News & Observer on Friday.

Phelps, who was studying to be a pastor, said he had a dream and then he woke up to find his wife dead on the floor. The police found Lauren Phelps, 29, with multiple stabs at the couple’s house in northeast Raleigh.

“I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor,” Phelps said.

“There’s blood all over me, and there’s a bloody knife on the bed. I think I did it.”

“I can’t believe I did this,” Phelps said. “I can’t believe I did this.”

The operator can be heard through the conversation asking a bewildered Matthew to check if Lauren, a Sunday school teacher, is breathing. He says she’s not.

Matthew then tells 911 he took more medicine than he should have. “I took Coricidin Cough and Cold because I know it can make you feel good and sometimes I can’t sleep at night.”

The company that makes Coricidin -- a cough and cold medicine for people with high blood pressure -- told ABC News the medicine is not associated with violent behaviour and it extended its condolences to the family.

Towards the end of the call, Matthew keeps repeating: “She didn’t deserve this.”

Matthew has been arrested by the Raleigh Police and taken to the Wake County jail where he is being held without bail, The Washington Post quoted a prison spokesperson as saying.

The accused worked at Dunlap Lawn Service and graduated from Clear Creek Baptist Bible College in Kentucky.

The couple were married in November last year and shared their love of Star Wars, according to pictures on his Facebook profile.