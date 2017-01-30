 ‘I pray Trump stops visas for Pakistanis, it will help us,’ says Imran Khan | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 30, 2017-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

‘I pray Trump stops visas for Pakistanis, it will help us,’ says Imran Khan

world Updated: Jan 30, 2017 01:31 IST
PTI, Lahore
Highlight Story

Pakistani cricketer-turned-opposition leader and head of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan said he hopes Donald trump imposes visa restrictions on Pakistan as he believes the move will help the country to develop.(AFP Photo)

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan on Sunday said he hopes US President Donald Trump imposes visa restrictions on Pakistan as he believes that the move would help Pakistanis develop their own country.

“It is being heard that Pakistanis may face US visa restriction. I pray that Trump also stops visas for Pakistanis as I believe that it will help us develop our own country. Besides, we will also give him (Trump) Iran-like response... (not allowing Americans here in Pakistan,” Imran said while addressing a party rally in Sahiwal, some 250km from Lahore.

Taunting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for going abroad for treatment, Imran said, “Nawaz Sharif goes abroad even for the treatment of headache. If the US imposes ban (on Pakistanis) he too will focus on Pakistan and develop it.”

Talking about Indo-Pak ties, Imran said, “I want to remind (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi that every Pakistani is not coward like Nawaz Sharif. We are peaceful nation and even in India majority does not want war with Pakistan.”

He also criticised Sharif for hiding behind his children to cover up his corruption.

“I feel sympathy for Maryam Nawaz because her father (Nawaz Sharif) has brought her forward to hide his own corruption in Panama case,” he said and vowed to fight against Sharif family’s corruption till his last breath

tags

more from world

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you