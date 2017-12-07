ICYMI: Why a ‘mysterious woman’ appeared as Time’s ‘Person of the year’

The cover of Time magazine’s annual “Person of the Year” issue unveiled on Wednesday packs a subtle yet powerful message.

The magazine has featured those behind the #MeToo campaign, the social movement that brought the harrowing stories of women’s sexual harassment and assaults in public, as the “Silent Breakers”.

The cover photo has activist Adama Iwu, actor Ashley Judd, singer Taylor Swift, Mexican strawberry picker Isabel Pascual and former Uber engineer Susan Fowler and a sixth woman whose face appears to have been cut off but on purpose.

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal later revealed that the faceless woman on the bottom left corner is a young hospital worker from Texas, also a victim of sexual harassment who feared that disclosing her identity would affect her family and livelihood.

“The image you see partially on the cover is of a woman we talked to … who doesn’t feel that she can come forward without threatening her livelihood,” he told NBC News.

Felsenthal said that the obscured face is symbolic of all the victims who have yet to come forward and may be struggling to do so fearing repercussions.

The deliberate and meaningful artistic choice to use an anonymous symbolism highlights the fact that it’s not just prominent personalities but women from all walks of life are victims of sexual assault and harassment.

The reference instantly struck a chord with people on social media as many lauded the publication for the bold decision.

Did anyone notice the arm on Time Magazine’s Person of the Year Cover? The anonymous arm represents the many women and men who are afraid to come forward with their own stories. pic.twitter.com/swYexfdc2S — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) December 6, 2017

FYI, you may have missed the 6th person on @TIME's #PersonOfTheYear cover. The elbow on the right side represents a woman who wanted to stay anonymous #SilenceBreakers pic.twitter.com/46l46DQzp3 — Alanna Vagianos (@lannadelgrey) December 6, 2017

#MeToo #PersonOfTheYear @TIME makes me believe in humanity... Most important part is the 'anonymous' elbow in the lower right corner of the cover! — Sofie Lilli Stoffel (@sofie_lilli) December 7, 2017

My favorite part of the photo is the anonymous Person of the Year being represented as well in the lower right corner. Well done. — GM Art (@GM_Ravelo) December 7, 2017

The best part of Time magazine issue is the no face elbow #unnamedwarriors #TimePersonOfTheYear #time — shriti jaiswal (@shritijaiswal1) December 7, 2017

That elbow belongs to every woman. Every single woman I know has been sexually harassed. Everyone, and most repeatedly over time by different aggressors. — TJSanganee (@girliegirlie) December 7, 2017

Time mag cover: mysterious elbow is a provocative artistic choice, & it’s no mistake. Its owner is meant to represent the millions of women (& all people) who suffer sexual harassment & assault in silence—the people who can't publicly come forward, for fear of violence, job, etc. — Michael Blanos (@mblanos) December 7, 2017

Time’s annual issue recognises a person, group, thing or idea that it thinks had the greatest influence on the events of the year.