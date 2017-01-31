 ‘Muslim ban’ fallout: Trump replaces acting US immigration and customs chief | world-news | Hindustan Times
‘Muslim ban’ fallout: Trump replaces acting US immigration and customs chief

Donald Trump Presidency Updated: Jan 31, 2017 11:16 IST
AFP, Washington
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.(AP Photo)

President Donald Trump on Monday replaced the acting head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, a holdover from Barack Obama’s administration, as he battled mounting fallout over his controversial immigration orders.

No reason was given for the decision to replace Daniel Ragsdale, announced barely an hour after Trump fired another Obama appointee, acting attorney general Sally Yates, for breaking rank over the ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Ragsdale’s replacement, Thomas Homan, will help “ensure that we enforce our immigration laws in the interior of the United States consistent with the national interest,” Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said in a statement.

