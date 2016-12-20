 In fresh tweets, Trump attacks former President Bill Clinton | world-news | Hindustan Times
In fresh tweets, Trump attacks former President Bill Clinton

world Updated: Dec 20, 2016 22:00 IST
PTI, Washington
Highlight Story

President-elect Donald Trump took on Bill Clinton (pictured) on Tuesday, in a new tweet attack, after the former president questioned his intelligence. (AFP)

President-elect Donald Trump took on Bill Clinton on Tuesday in a new tweet attack, after the former president questioned his intelligence.

In an impromptu discussion at a book store in upstate New York earlier this month, Clinton said this when asked if he thought Trump was smart: “He doesn’t know much. One thing he does know is how to get angry, white men to vote for him.”

Clinton made the remarks on December 10, and they were reported by a local newspaper editor who happened to be present. The comments were published on Monday by Politico.

Clinton also said Trump called him after the election and sounded surprisingly cordial after such a bitter campaign.

Trump fired back on Tuesday morning.

“Bill Clinton stated that I called him after the election. Wrong, he called me (with a very nice congratulations. He ‘doesn’t know much’ ...”

Trump added, “especially how to get people, even with an unlimited budget, out to vote in the vital swing states (and more). They focused on wrong states”.

During the campaign, Trump bluntly attacked Clinton over his marital infidelities and said Hillary Clinton was just as bad for putting up with it, calling her an “enabler” of those indiscretions.

