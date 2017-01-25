In open letter to Trump, ‘Twitter girl’ Bana asks for help for Syrian children

Bana Alabed, the seven-year-old girl whose tweets from Aleppo gave devasting insights into the Syrian war, has pleaded with new US President Donald Trump to “do something for the children in Syria” in an open letter, the media reported.

Bana amassed hundreds of thousands of followers for her messages from war-torn Aleppo sent with the help of her mother, Fatemah. The family was evacuated to Turkey in December during the mass evacuations, and is now living in Turkey.

“You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you,” she said in the letter. Her mother said Bana wrote the letter days before Trump’s inauguration, because “she has seen Trump many times on the TV”, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

“I am part of the Syrian children who suffered from the Syrian war,” she wrote in the letter. The girl told Trump her school in Aleppo was destroyed by the bombing and some of her friends had died.

“Right now in Turkey, I can go out and enjoy. I can go to school although I didn’t yet. That is why peace is important for everyone including you.”

“However, millions of Syrian children are not like me right now and suffering in different parts of Syria,” she wrote.

Bana also offered her friendship to Trump saying, “If you promise me you will do something for the children of Syria, I am already your new friend.”

At least 15,000 children are among the more than 300,000 people who have been killed in Syria’s six-year war between President Bashar al-Assad’s regime and rebel forces.

It is not known if Trump has responded.