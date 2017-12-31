In Pics: 2018 New Year celebrations across the world

New Zealand’s Auckland welcomed January 1, 2018 with spectacular fireworks display in the city, kicking off new year celebrations worldwide.

Australia’s largest city Sydney welcomed 2018 with a rainbow-themed fireworks spectacle hailing the introduction of same-sex marriage in the country.

From Australia, the celebrations will move to Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and finally the Americas.

Here are the new year celebrations from across the world:

New Zealand welcomes New Year 2018 with five minutes of nonstop pyrotechnics exploding from the top of Auckland’s Sky Tower. A digital clock on the tower counted down the seconds to January 1, 2018. (ANI/Twitter)

Fireworks light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House during new year celebrations on Sydney Harbour, Australia, January 1, 2018. Sydney officials said the event would generate some $170 million for the city and “priceless publicity.” (REUTERS)

