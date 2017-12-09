In pics: California wildfires force 120,000 to flee as blazes tear through south of state
Wildfires driven by strong desert winds continue to rage through southern California, destroying hundreds of buildings and forcing 120,000 people to flee a phenomenon that could last until Christmas.
Exhausted fire crews made little headway on Friday in containing the most troublesome of six major wildfires burning in Southern California as dry winds fanned flames that ravaged avocado farms, racehorse stables and a retirement community.
Forecasters predicted weather would continue to challenge the 8,700 firefighters who have been battling fast-moving blazes for five days from the San Diego area up the Pacific Coast to Santa Barbara County. At least 500 structures have been destroyed, six people hurt and four firefighters injured.
At the peak, about 212,000 people were forced to flee their homes. Evacuation orders were lifted in some areas, welcome news for many in shelters waiting to see if their homes survived.
North of San Diego, the Lilac Fire swelled from 10 acres to 4,100 acres in a few hours on Thursday, prompting Governor Jerry Brown to declare a state of emergency for San Diego County. The fire destroyed 65 structures.
Fallbrook, known for its avocado orchards, burned, and homes were destroyed in its Rancho Monserate Country Club retirement community. Blazes approached the Camp Pendleton marine base.