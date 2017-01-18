In pics: Nigerian Air Force fighter jet claims lives in a refugee camp

A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers and wounding 200, a government official and doctors said.

Military commander Maj Gen Lucky Irabor confirmed an accidental bombardment in the northeastern town of Rann, near the border with Cameroon, saying “some” civilians were killed.

People walk at the site after a bombing attack of an internally displaced persons camp in Rann, Nigeria. Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari expressed deep sadness and regret at “this regrettable operational mistake”. (MSF/Handout via Reuters)

Covered bodies seen at the site after the bombing attack. A Borno state government official, who was helping to coordinate the evacuation of wounded from the remote area by helicopters, said more than 100 refugees and aid workers were among the dead. (MSF/Handout via Reuters )

Injured people are comforted at the site. Boko Haram’s 7-year-old Islamic uprising has killed more than 20,000 people and forced 2.6 million from their homes, creating the continent’s worst humanitarian crisis, with the United Nations warning some 5.1 million people face starvation. (MSF/Handout via Reuters )

Doctors Without Borders said its team based in Rann counted at least 52 bodies and was treating 200 wounded, many in critical condition, and the death toll was expected to rise. (AFP PHOTO / Médecins sans Frontières (MSF) / Handout )

This file photo, taken on December 8, 2016, shows an aerial view of the Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Bama, northern Nigeria. The incident happened at about 9:00 am (0800 GMT) in Rann, in the far north of Borno state, the epicentre of the jihadists' insurgency, while food was being distributed to displaced people. (Stefan Heunis/AFP)