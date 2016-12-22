A Swedish man is claiming to be the first person in the world to have reached the South Pole in a wheelchair.
Aron Anderson said he accomplished the feat on Wednesday after a 21-day journey in a wheelchair on skis.
When you have to stop, zoom out, stop self-pitying and think about the bigger picture! About 80 km left the the South Pole. I'm cold, tired and in pain. Also, I need to pee. How do you do that In -35C without freezing your fingers off? That's when I stop and remember why I'm doing this. I think of all the children who right now are fighting for their life's. After 10 sec I don't feel sorry for myself anymore. Please. Give all children with cancer a Christmas present. Support my collection to the Children's Cancer Foundation @barncancerfonden By texting "ARON (space) your Swedish personnummer to 71 440, and you will support Barncancerfonden with 100sek a month, you WILL make a big difference! Many thanks for your support! -- #barncancerfonden #utrotabarncancer #childhoodcancerawareness #sydpolen #southpole #antarktis #antarctica
This has been mine and @icemandoug home the last 2 weeks and is going to be so for the next 3 or so. A small home perhaps, but it's a very very nice feeling to cuddle up into your sleeping bag in the tent every evening after a long day of skiing. ☃️🏕😇 -- #poleofhope #iceaxeexpeditions #sydpolen #southpole #antarctica #antarktis #barncancerfonden #camping
570 km left to the South Pole. Second day when the skiing has been constantly uphill, it's physically very hard, but I have never been to a more fascinating, amazing place which makes you forget the ache in muscles and joints. I'm doing this for the benefit of the Swedish childhood foundation #barncancerfonden. For every 10 SEK raised I will ski 1 meter. Help me help on poleofhope.com -- #poleofhope #sydpolen #southpole #sitski #adventure #utrotabarncancer #childhoodcancerawareness #skiing #expedition #antarctica #antarktis
He told Swedish public radio Thursday that temperatures averaged -30 degrees Celsius (-22 Fahrenheit) during his 640- kilometer (400-miles) trek.
Speaking from the South Pole, Anderson said “the glide on the snow here is really hard” and that he now wanted “some real food, I’m kind of tired of this freeze-dried food.”
4 days ago we arrived at Union Glacier Camp, Antarctica. We were gonna stay for one day before heading to the next camp, Leverett Glacier. It's at Leverett where we will start skiing. Unfortunately the weather hasn't been good enough so I just have to be patient for a little bit longer. It's beautiful here though! Sun is shining and the food is really nice! ☀️❄️ -- #poleofhope #southpole #sydpolen #unionglacier #unionglaciercamp #barncancerfonden #adventure #äventyr #explore
Why am I doing this? Muscles I didn't even knew I had is hurting. Yesterday we skied for 8 hours. Uphill! 😅 And I'm doing this for approximately 30 more days? It's not going to be easy BUT I'm really looking forward to it! Cause even though it's gonna be tough, I have the privilege to be able to explore this amazing continent for 30 more days! 💙 -- #poleofhope #sydpolen #southpole #antarctica #antarktis #expedition #adventure #skiing #sitski #barncancerfonden #childhoodcancer #utrotabarncancer
He said the expedition had raised five million kronor ($538,000) to fight cancer among children in Sweden.
On his website, Anderson explained he got cancer in the lower back aged seven and been in a wheelchair ever since.