 In pics | Swede claims to be first wheelchair-bound man to reach South Pole
In pics | Swede claims to be first wheelchair-bound man to reach South Pole

world Updated: Dec 22, 2016 19:13 IST
AP
AP
Highlight Story

Speaking from the South Pole, Anderson said “the glide on the snow here is really hard” and that he now wanted “some real food, I’m kind of tired of this freeze-dried food.” (Instagram)

A Swedish man is claiming to be the first person in the world to have reached the South Pole in a wheelchair.

Aron Anderson said he accomplished the feat on Wednesday after a 21-day journey in a wheelchair on skis.

When you have to stop, zoom out, stop self-pitying and think about the bigger picture! About 80 km left the the South Pole. I'm cold, tired and in pain. Also, I need to pee. How do you do that In -35C without freezing your fingers off? That's when I stop and remember why I'm doing this. I think of all the children who right now are fighting for their life's. After 10 sec I don't feel sorry for myself anymore. Please. Give all children with cancer a Christmas present. Support my collection to the Children's Cancer Foundation @barncancerfonden By texting "ARON (space) your Swedish personnummer to 71 440, and you will support Barncancerfonden with 100sek a month, you WILL make a big difference! Many thanks for your support! -- #barncancerfonden #utrotabarncancer #childhoodcancerawareness #sydpolen #southpole #antarktis #antarctica

A photo posted by Aron Anderson (@aronanderson) on

He told Swedish public radio Thursday that temperatures averaged -30 degrees Celsius (-22 Fahrenheit) during his 640- kilometer (400-miles) trek.

Speaking from the South Pole, Anderson said “the glide on the snow here is really hard” and that he now wanted “some real food, I’m kind of tired of this freeze-dried food.”

He said the expedition had raised five million kronor ($538,000) to fight cancer among children in Sweden.

On his website, Anderson explained he got cancer in the lower back aged seven and been in a wheelchair ever since.

<