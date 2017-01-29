In pics: US airports become scene of anguish after Trump’s Muslim travel ban

New York City’s Kennedy airport became a scene of anguish and desperation Saturday for the families of people detained after arriving in the US from nations subject to President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Many flights to the U.S. already were in the air Friday when the president’s order barred entry to citizens of seven predominantly Muslim nations.

The scene at JFK right now: "No hate, no fear; Muslims are welcome here!" pic.twitter.com/d5LuG0Yxll — Azmat Khan (@AzmatZahra) January 29, 2017

Lawyers and advocates working at the airport said they didn’t have a hard count on the number of people taken into custody after getting off their flights.

Two members of congress, Democrats Jerrold Nadler and Nydia Velazquez, joined several hundred protesters who spent part of the day at the airport trying to win the release of about a dozen people they said had been detained.

People in the crowd chanted “Let them in.” Celebrities including “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon joined the demonstration.

The detainees in New York included two Iraqis who had previously been given permission to come to the U.S. because of their ties to the U.S. military.

Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against a ban on Muslim immigration at San Francisco International Airport on January 28, 2017 in San Francisco, California. (AFP Photo)

People protest Donald Trump's travel ban from Muslim majority countries at the International terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 28, 2017. (REUTERS Photo)

People protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Washington Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, U.S. January 28, 2017. (REUTERS Photo)

People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 28, 2017. (REUTERS Photo)

Protesters gather at the international arrivals area of Dulles International Airport on January 28, 2017, in Sterling, Virginia. (AFP Photo)

A young girl joins hundreds of people opposed to President Donald Trump's executive order barring entry to the U.S. by Muslims from certain countries as they demonstrate at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. (AP Photo)