‘Incident’ reported at London’s Oxford Circus station, armed police on scene

British Police are responding to a number of reports of shots being fired on Oxford Street in central London and are treating it as if it is a terrorist incident.

The Metropolitan police said there were no reports of casualties and they had not located any suspects yet.

“Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related,” Scotland Yard said. “Armed and unarmed officers are on scene and dealing along with colleagues from British Transport Police.”

Earlier, the BTP said: “Officers are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus station. Officers are on scene, more information when we get it.

“The station is currently closed, please avoid the area at this time. Officers are on scene.”

Bond Street tube station was also closed and the Metropolitan police Twitter account advised people on Oxford Street to go inside if possible.

We continue to respond to an incident at Oxford Circus. The station is currently closed, please avoid the area at this time. Officers are on scene. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

At 16:37 we were called to Oxford Street Tube following reports of shots fired. Armed officers from BTP and @metpoliceuk are on scene working to establish exactly what happened. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

Transport for London said it was investigating a “customer incident” and that trains were not stopping at the station.

The BTP said they were called at 4.37pm on Friday. A spokesperson added that they were responding in conjunction with officers from the Metropolitan police.

The London fire brigade said it had three engines and 15 firefighters at the scene.

Multiple witnesses on social media reported seeing people running away from the station and described panic in the area.

The incident happened on Black Friday, the annual pre-Christmas shopping day that draws more people than normal to high streets to buy heavily discounted bargains.

More details awaited.