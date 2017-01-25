India never interferes in Nepal’s internal matters: Envoy

India has never interfered in Nepal’s internal matters as some sections of people often claim, Indian ambassador Ranjit Rae said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of India’s Republic Day, he asked what India would gain from interfering in Nepal’s internal matters. “Yes, we keep on hearing in Kathmandu during some political speeches that India is interfering in Nepal’s internal matters, but actually people in Nepal do not feel that way.”

“Nepal’s instability won’t benefit India. Thus, we hope that whatever political changes, conflicts and dilemmas Nepal is currently facing can be resolved as soon as possible. It will be beneficial for progressive change in both countries,” he added.

India has always been cooperating in efforts to resolve the crises Nepal is facing, said Rae, who will complete his three-year tenure at the end of February.

The role of India in Nepal has been a subject of political and diplomatic debate for long because of the close proximity, the open border, visa-free travel on both sides and the cultural, religious, economic and social similarities.

Rae said Nepal and India must work closely to boost all-round development in both countries. India has always been thoughtful about the economic development of Nepal, he said. “We have been keeping up with the efforts that could help Nepal-India relations grow stronger and positive.

He also said the detailed project report of the Pancheshwar multi-purpose project is in the final stage and if the project is implemented, it will incubate several other developmental chains.

The proposal to build the project on Mahakali river in far-western Nepal was floated by Nepal and India almost two decades ago. However, it has been delayed for several reasons. Things finally started moving when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nepal in August 2014.

Rae said, “I believe this mega development will strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries and will lay the foundation for further economic development.”

He said work on a cross-border electricity transmission line is expected to be completed in two weeks and Nepal can expect an extra 100 MW from the line.