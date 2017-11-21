India’s Dalveer Bhandari wins second term as ICJ judge after Britain’s Greenwood quits race

India’s nominee to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) Dalveer Bhandari was on Monday night re-elected to the last seat of the world court, wrapping up the vote easily in UN’s security council and the general assembly after Britain withdrew its candidate from the election.

Britain’s Christopher Greenwood withdrew his candidature, faced with seemingly dim prospects of winning without invoking arcane diplomatic instruments.

Bhandari won 183 of the 193 votes in the general assembly and all 15 in the security council as the two bodies gathered on Monday afternoon (US time) to resume the contentious voting that had gone on for two separate days, with both candidates retaining a lock on their respective leads with marginal movement on either side.

Faced with an impossible situation, Britain was earlier expected to invoke a rarely used instrument to call for a “joint conference” to select a judge to fill the fifth vacancy on the court, ending the election in which its candidate was locked in a stalemate contest with Bhandari, both of whom were sitting judges seeking another term.

In a statement, UK Ambassador to UN Matthew Rycroft said: “The UK has concluded that it is wrong to continue to take up the valuable time of the security council and the UN General Assembly with further rounds of elections. We are naturally disappointed, but it was a competitive field with six strong candidates.”

Britain needed nine votes in the council to successfully invoke the conference, which it was hoping to secure on the basis of the nine votes that Greenwood won in all of the five rounds that took place during voting last Thursday — he held a 9-5 lead over Bhandari, who had slipped from 6-8.

“These members may have voted for Greenwood,” said a diplomat on condition of anonymity so as to be able to speak freely, “but could take the position now that voting to elect someone is one thing and voting to throttle a vote, an election process is another and could have implications.”

All but five members — the US, UK, Russia, France and China — of the 15-member Security Council are those elected by the General Assembly for a term to two years. Some of Greenwood’s 9 votes would have come from them.

India had pointed to the ambiguous legal position of this conference citing this provision from the “United Nation’s Juridical Yearbook, 1984: “It is the view of the Office of Legal Affairs that to proceed to a fourth or fifth meeting is a more normal procedure than a joint conference … Moreover, the resort to a joint conference also raises a number of difficult issues on which the relevant provisions of the Statute do not provide any clear solution.”

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, the British Permanent Representative to the UN, Matthew Rycroft, wrote identical letters to the presidents of the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council, before the two chambers were scheduled to meet at 3 pm (local time) for the 12th round of voting.

Read out simultaneously by both the presidents of the General Assembly and the Security Council, Rycroft said that its candidate Judge Christopher Greenwood had decided to withdraw from the election to the 15-membered ICJ.

As per the letter, Rycroft said the current deadlock is unlikely to be broken by further rounds of voting.

With Bhandari being the only candidate left in the race, the General Assembly and Security Council still went through the formal motion of voting to complete the formalities.

(With agency inputs)